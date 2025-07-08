RCB challenge CAT's order in Karnataka High Court blaming the franchise for Bengaluru stampede The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had held the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prima facie responsible for the Bengaluru stampede. 11 people died and at least 56 were injured as a large crowd gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title win.

Bengaluru:

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) findings and order, which held the franchise prima facie responsible for the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which led to 11 people dying and at least 56 being injured. RCB questioned CAT's remarks, saying that the order was passed unilaterally without hearing the franchise and the organisation's defence.

CAT, in its order dated July 1, had observed that RCB was responsible for large crowds gathering in the city near the stadium and that the franchise didn't take appropriate State permissions on time to hold such a large event on such short notice.

"Despite the fact that (RCB) was not a party before it, the Hon'ble Central Administrative Tribunal, Bengaluru, has also held that (RCB) is prima facie responsible for the unfortunate incident that occurred on 04.06.2025 ... The findings in the (CAT) Order against the (RCB) is contrary to the principles of natural justice as (RCB) was not a party to the proceedings... The Hon'ble Central Administrative Tribunal has made observations against the (RCB) without even giving an opportunity to be heard in the proceedings," RCB was quoted as saying in the petition filed by advocate Raghuram Cadambi, as reported by Bar and Bench.

A harmless event planned to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL victory in Bengaluru, a day right after the final featuring an open-bus parade, followed by a felicitation ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from the State, turned into a disaster with a stampede outside the venue. With the fans waiting for a trophy with bated breath thronged the Bengaluru streets and the stadium without giving it much thought, leading to a situation going out of control for the authorities.

The public sentiment and outcry resulted in Karnataka Police suspending several officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikash Kumar Vikash and RCB's marketing head Nikhil Sosale of Diageo India being arrested. RCB's social media team hasn't made a single post since the unfortunate event.

RCB's appeal is set to be heard in court on July 9.