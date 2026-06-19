RCB CEO Rajesh Menon makes big claim on Virat Kohli's IPL future, weighs in on ace batter's importance

New Delhi:

Widely regarded as one of the best players in history, Virat Kohli, in the twilight of his career, is still one of the most prolific run-scorers in the Indian cricket team. He fundamentally transformed Indian cricket through his unmatched consistency, aggressive leadership, and the establishment of a new, elite fitness culture. He broke numerous world records, inspiring a generation of players to prioritise sports in their lives. He is the only Indian player to simultaneously hold the number one spot in the ICC rankings for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

In the IPL (Indian Premier League), he has served as the ultimate cornerstone of Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the tournament’s inception in 2008. He holds the official record for the most runs scored in a single season, 973 runs in 2016, and the most IPL centuries (8). He has won the Orange Cap twice, in 2024 and 2026, while maintaining his status as the highest run-scorer in IPL history with 9,336 runs to his name.

The CEO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajesh Menon recently came forward and claimed that Virat Kohli will be playing for the side for “at least the next three-four years"; adding to this, he highlighted the importance of Virat in the franchise; stating that he cannot imagine a scenario where Kohli is not a part of RCB even after his playing career ends. "RCB and Virat are different sides of the same coin," Menon told CNBC TV18.

"That said, in the next three-four years, I am sure he'll be playing…for at least four years. He is fit; the hunger never dies. You saw him this IPL season bring on the energy, runs, attitude – everything was there. Three-four years, absolutely no problem,” he added.

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Virat Kohli's numbers in the IPL 2026

Virat Kohli had an exceptional season in the IPL in 2026. Finishing as the fourth highest-run getter in the tournament with 675 runs to his name and maintained his best-ever strike rate in a single IPL season at 165.84. He saved one of his finest knocks for the biggest occasion, smashing an unbeaten 75 in the final to help RCB secure back-to-back titles and create history by becoming the third team to have won the IPL title twice in a row.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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