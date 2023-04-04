RCB batter Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been dealt with a huge blow in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Their star batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the entire season. He was earlier reported to be missing only the first half of the season and the management was hopeful that he would be available at some stage. But the franchise has now confirmed the latest development and has also stated that they won't be announcing any replacement for Patidar as of now.

"Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet," the tweet from RCB read.

Interestingly, ahead of the first game against MI, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar was hopeful that NCA will take a 'sporting call' on Patidar and had also stated that he was in full control of the NCA at the moment. "As far as Rajat goes, at this point he's out of our control, at the NCA he's sort of undergoing treatment in that particular academy and we are still waiting for the clarifications from him. And once we get the clarifications, our media team will certainly keep you in the loop and it might also be the case the NCA will take a very sporting call on what he does or what his future holds," Bangar had said.

Meanwhile, RCB won their opening match against MI comfortably by eight wickets. But their left-arm pacer Reece Topley is already down with injury to his shoulder in the previous game and it remains to be seen if he will be fit in time for the next encounter.

