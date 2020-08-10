RCB ask fans to 'spot the difference' between Virat Kohli and a lion; Yuzvendra Chahal, CSK respond

Image Source : TWITTER/RCB RCB ask fans to 'spot the difference' between Virat Kohli and a lion

On the occasion of World Lion Day, Indian Premier League franchise shared a picture of Virat Kohli and a lion asking fans to spot the difference and CSK and Yuzvendra Chahal came up with the best replies.

"Spot the differences, because we are not able to," RCB asked their fans.

While fans mostly engaged in hilarious responses and trolling the franchise, Chahal came up with the funniest replies. He said, "Difference hmmm in first pic wearing clothes and in 2nd pic without clothes (sic)."

Difference hmmm in first pic wearing clothes and in 2nd pic widout clothes 🤣👀😛🙈 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 10, 2020

Later in the evening, CSK tweeted in reply saying, "*Mum's been crying all day. Where did you go? What have you done to your hair?!*"

*Mum's been crying all day. Where did you go? What have you done to your hair?!* pic.twitter.com/nXetJMbOOe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 10, 2020

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards in the UAE and the Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel on Monday confirmed that the tournament has received a go-ahead from the Indian government.

Kohli and Chahal will be preparing for the RCB with the franchise still in search of their first IPL trophy. They last reached the final back in 2016, but has since finished in the bottom end of the table in the last three seasons.

CSK on the other hand is reportedly going to assemble in Chennai on August 22 for a small IPL camp on the request of their skipper MS Dhoni before they leave for the UAE.

