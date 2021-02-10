Wednesday, February 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RCB appoint Sanjay Bangar as batting consultant for IPL 2021

RCB appoint Sanjay Bangar as batting consultant for IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore has roped in former Indian batsman and batting coach Sanjay Bangar as the franchise batting consultant ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 10, 2021 11:52 IST
Sanjay Bangar
Image Source : BCCI

File photo of Sanjay Bangar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday has roped in former Indian batsman and batting coach Sanjay Bangar as the franchise batting consultant ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 auction.

More to follow...

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News