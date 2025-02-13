RCB announce Rajat Patidar as new skipper for IPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rajat Patidar

The stage is set for the new season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The 10 franchises will hope to put in their best performances after the recent mega auction and aim to get their hands on the title. Ahead of the new season, it was recently announced that Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be revealing their skipper for the IPL 2025.

It is worth noting that Faf du Plessis, who had led the side in recent years, was released ahead of the mega auction, and there have been many reports on who would be RCB’s new captain. Where many have backed veteran Virat Kohli to take charge once more, there were rumours about Rajat Patidar being the frontrunner as well.

However, all the reports have been put to rest after it was announced that Rajat Patidar indeed will be RCB’s new captain in the IPL 2025. Still in search of their first IPL title, Bengaluru will hope that the new season of the IPL will bring about good fortune and a trophy.

Speaking of RCB’s previous campaigns, the side has been quite unlucky in terms of titles so far. Losing three finals, the side will hope that the story will be different in the IPL 2025. It is worth noting that RCB was quite active in the IPL 2025 mega auction, roping in the likes of Phil Salt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, and many more big names.

With a strong core, the franchise could break their curse and go all the way. Under the new leadership of Rajat Patidar, fans would be gearing up to witness the new era of one of the most popular sides in the tournament. It is interesting to note that Patidar has led Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently, helping the side reach the final where they lost to Mumbai. With strong captaincy credentials, RCB seem to be backing Patidar to take the franchise forward.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Final Squad for IPL 2025:

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Lungi Ngidi, Swastik Chikkara, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.