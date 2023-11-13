IND vs NED: Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Yuvraj Singh's 2011 and Anil Kumble's 1996 historical World Cup record

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble.

IND vs NED: Indian bowlers are having a memorable time in World Cup 2023. While the batters have piled large amounts of runs, the bowlers have left no stone unturned in their role and have mauled the opposition batters with breathtaking efforts. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have threatened the batting line-ups with jaw-dropping spells with Jadeja now claiming a historic feat.

The left-arm finger spinner scalped two wickets in India's 160-run victory over the Netherlands. He picked up the wickets of Max ODowd and Roelof van der Merwe while the others also did their work. Jadeja has now become the Indian spinner with the most wickets taken in a single World Cup edition. He has shattered Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble's historical outings in 2011 and 1996, respectively. The 34-year-old has now taken 16 wickets in the 2023 edition of the tournament, one more than Yuvraj and Kumble.

Most wickets by Indian spinners in one World Cup:

Ravindra Jadeja - 16* in 2023

Yuvraj Singh - 15 in 2011

Anil Kumble - 15 in 1996

Kuldeep Yadav - 14* in 2023

Maninder Singh - 14 in 1987

Jadeja is India's big weapon in the middle overs. He has taken a five-wicket haul in India's win over South Africa recently in Kolkata. Jadeja took three in the game against Australia in Chennai. He remained wicketless in games against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

