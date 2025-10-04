Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin after stellar show against West Indies in 1st Test Ravindra Jadeja put up a brilliant performance with the bat and the ball as India defeated the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Jadeja has now surpassed Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin in a major Test record list.

New Delhi:

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja surpassed countrymen and fellow icons Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin after producing a stellar show in the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

Jadeja, who has been named the vice-captain for the Test series against the Windies, put up a strong show with both bat and ball as India defeated their opponents by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 36-year-old scored an unbeaten 104 with the bat in India's only innings and backed it up with a four-wicket haul in the second innings. Jadeja starred with the ball alongside Mohammed Siraj, who picked three wickets, as India bowled the Windies out for 146.

Jadeja bags 11th Player of the Match award in Tests

For his all-round brilliance, Jadeja was named the Player of the Match, winning his 11th honour in the Test format. With this honour, Jadeja has surpassed the likes of Kohli and Ashwin on the list of most Man of the Match awards in the longest format of the game.

He was earlier tied with the duo and some more icons, namely Malcolm Marshall, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Younis Khan, Viv Richards, Anil Kumble, Stuart Broad and Travis Head with 10 such honours.

Jadeja levels Dravid, only behind Tendulkar

Jadeja has now levelled former cricketer and ex-India head coach Rahul Dravid on the list and is only behind Sachin Tendulkar among the Indians with most Player of the Match awards.

Tendulkar bagged 14 such honours during his playing days, while Dravid also won 11 such awards.

Most Player of the Match Awards by Indians in Tests:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 14 Man of the Match Awards

2 - Ravindra Jadeja: 11 Man of the Match Awards

3 - Rahul Dravid: 11 Man of the Match Awards

4 - Ravichandran Ashwin: 10 Man of the Match Awards

5 - Virat Kohli: 10 Man of the Match Awards

6 - Anil Kumble: 10 Man of the Match Awards

Jadeja and Siraj made light work of the Windies in the second innings on Day 3 of the Test. The Windies had a trail of 286 to cover before they could have set a target for the hosts, who had made 448/5d in their only batting innings. West Indies had made 162 in their first innings.

India opened their Test season with a win against the Windies. They have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second Test will start on October 10.