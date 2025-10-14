Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Harbhajan Singh with player of the series performance in Test series vs West Indies India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja won the player of the series award for his exceptional show with both bat and ball in the series against the West Indies. Jadeja scored 104 runs in the only innings he batted and also picked up eight wickets.

New Delhi:

Ravindra Jadeja won the player of the series award even as India pocketed the two-match rubber against the West Indies 2-0. The all-rounder showcased brilliant skills in the entire series, smashing 104 runs in the only innings he batted and accounting for eight wickets in two Test matches. With his eight wickets, Jadeja also surpassed Harbhajan Singh on the list of Indian bowlers to pick the most wickets at home in international cricket

The veteran all-rounder is now only behind Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin on the list, having picked up 377 wickets so far at home in 152 matches at an impeccable average of 24.02 and a strike rate of 45.9. He has picked up 14 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls.

Interestingly, Harbhajan Singh also played 152 matches at home during his illustrious international career and picked 376 runs in 199 innings at an average of 30.75 with as many as 20 five-wicket hauls and four 10-wicket match hauls. Moreover, Ravi Ashwin missed out on breaking Anil Kumble's all-time record by just a couple of wickets as he finished with 475 wickets at home in 131 matches at the international level. As for Kumble, he picked up 476 scalps in 153 matches in India.

Most wickets in international cricket at home for India

Players Wickets Anil Kumble 476 Ravi Ashwin 475 Ravindra Jadeja 377 Harbhajan Singh 376 Kapil Dev 319

Jadeja wins the third Player of the Series of his Test career

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja won the player of the series award for the third time in his Test career. On all three occasions, he won the said award at home in the longest format of the game. Interestingly, the first two times, the all-rounder secured the award against Australia in 2017 and 2023 and repeated the feat again in 2025, this time against the West Indies. In the absence of Ravi Ashwin, Jadeja led from the front with the ball and also contributed with the bat and was the deserved winner of the award.

