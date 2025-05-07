Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Dwayne Bravo to become CSK's leading wicket-taker, check full list Ravinder Jadeja surpassed Dwayne Bravo to become Chennai Super Kings' leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League. With the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, he now has 141 scalps to his name. Among active players, R Ashwin is behind them.

Kolkata:

Ravindra Jadeja picked up the prized wicket of Ajinkya Rahane to claim his 141st wicket for Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions had a poor start, having lost the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, but Sunil Narine and Rahane managed to bring back the momentum. However, Narine couldn’t get going as he departed for 26 runs.

Nevertheless, the KKR captain commanded the innings and scored 48 runs off 33 balls before Jadeja sent him packing. Devon Conway picked up the catch to end Rahane’s stay. Meanwhile, with that, Jadeja emerged as the leading wicket-taker of CSK. It was a tie between him and Dwayne Bravo but the Indian international surpassed him with Rahane’s wicket. Among active cricketers, Ravichandran Ashwin is behind him, who has 95 scalps to his name for CSK.

Players Most wickets for CSK Ravindra Jadeja 141 DJ Bravo 140 R Ashwin 95 Deepak Chhar 76 Albie Morkel 76 Shardul Thakur 60

KKR post 179 runs in first innings

After Rahane departed, KKR made a bold decision to send Andre Russell out to bat. Usually, the franchise prefers to send him late with four to five overs remaining, but the team broke the pattern and introduced him in the 13th over of the match. That allowed the all-rounder to settle down and once he did, Russell smacked 38 runs off 21 balls. It allowed the likes of Manish Pandey to settle down and remain till the end.

Pandey scored an unbeaten 36 runs off 28 balls as KKR posted 179 runs in the first innings. There were expectations from Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh to deliver in the final overs but they failed to live up to the expectations. On the other hand, Noor Ahmad picked up four wickets for Chennai. The surface supported the spinners in the first innings, which is a positive side for the hosts.