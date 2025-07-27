Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar script history for India in great Manchester escape Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar put up an unbeaten 203 runs for the fifth wicket as India managed to eke out a draw against England in the fourth Test in Manchester. Jadeja, Sundar and Shubman Gill have created history for India with their centuries at Old Trafford.

New Delhi:

Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and KL Rahul stood like a rock as they led India's great escape in the Manchester Test. Jadeja and Sundar put up 203 for the fifth wicket after Gill and Rahul had notched up 188 for the third wicket as they denied the Three Lions what looked like a comfortable win.

Gill, Jadeja and Sundar slammed centuries, while Rahul fell 10 short of his ton on Day 5 of the Manchester Test. There was some drama in the final hour of the day, with England looking to shake hands as a draw seemed the only result. However, as Jadeja and Sundar were nearing their centuries, the two batters refused to shake hands.

They got to their tons, and then the players shook hands as the match ended in a stalemate. Meanwhile, the trio of Jadeja, Gill and Sundar has achieved a never-before-seen record for India in Test cricket.

For the first time, three individual players have hit centuries for India in the second innings of a Test match. They had two centurions in the second innings on multiple occasions, with the latest being their Leeds defeat to England when Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul had hit tons. However, the Men in Blue had not had three individual centurions in the second innings before this game.

India salvage a draw

The visitors managed to eke out a draw despite the hosts looking favourites to win the clash. England had got India 0/2 in the second innings of Day 3 and had a lead of 311. The visitors had a mountain to climb with five sessions to play. The batters stood tall with composed knocks.

England had taken two more wickets in the first session on the final day with Ben Stokes removing KL Rahul on 90, before Jofra Archer nicked Gill behind. With still two sessions to play, Jadeja and Sundar dug in and held themselves to take India to a famous draw.