Ravindra Jadeja reflects on Test journey, says 'always believed white ball was my forte'

New Delhi:

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from Test cricket, Ravindra Jadeja is currently the senior-most in the red-ball squad. The 36-year-old has played 80 Test matches in his career, scoring 3370 runs and picking up 323 wickets in the process. Reflecting on his Test career, Jadeja said that he always considered himself a white-ball player and had the mentality for the same, but eventually went on to establish himself as a Test great.

“When I started, I didn't realise that I will play this many games for India in Test cricket. I always believed white ball was my forte and wanted to establish myself there. I used to feel that Test cricket is a little long as well. Only very sincere players can play for it. This was my mindset initially,” Jadeja said on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel.

Jadeja started playing Test cricket under MS Dhoni but spent the majority of his glory days under Kohli. During that phase, India were a force to reckon with in the longest format and was an unbeatable side at home. Speaking on playing under Kohli, Jadeja said that the former captain was always focused on picking 20 wickets in a match and it didn’t matter to him if there was a day left or only 45 overs.

“It was his positive approach – especially in Tests – the special thing about Virat is that he always wanted the team to pick 20 wickets in a Test match, so he never gives up at all. Be it a three-hour session or 45 overs left, he would still want to pick up all 10 wickets of the opposition,” Jadeja said.

Jadeja will travel to England next month for the five-match series. Given that he is the most senior member of the squad, he will play a vital role in the blockbuster series.