Ravindra Jadeja gears up for England tour, shares clip from home workout

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVINDRA.JADEJA India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is set to return to the national fold after an impressive IPL 2021. The Jamnagar all-rounder was included in the Test set-up as the BCCI last week picked India's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England.

Jadeja had endured a thumb injury in the third Test against Australia in January, sidelining him for a few months before he returned to the sport with aplomb in the now-suspended IPL 2021.

Jadeja, through an Instagram video, gave fans a sneak peek to his home gym where he's currently training amid the COVID-19 crisis across the country. "Preparation starts here," he wrote.

The 32-year-old had a sensational season with Chennai Super Kings this year, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate of 161.72 and picking up six wickets in seven games. He also plucked eight catches in the yellow jersey as the MS Dhoni-led side looked back to its old self. The three-time champions were placed second on the points table before the indefinite postponement of the league.

Jadeja's batting exploits against Royal Challengers Bangalore were arguably the highlight of the now-suspended tournament. He hammered 62 off 28 balls against Harshal Patel including a 37-run over featuring five sixes and a boundary.

Jadeja's whirlwind knock handed Harshal the joint-worst over ever in IPL history (37 runs). It was also the most expensive 20th over in the tournament's history. It didn't end there. Jadeja went on to three wickets and effecting a run-out, single-handedly turning the game around in his side's favor as CSK defeated RCB by 69 runs.

Jadeja himself said that he has never had a better day on a cricket field. "Don't think so (if he had a better day). I've been working hard on my fitness, skill, everything. Luckily it paid off. It's been a tough job being an all-rounder, you have to do all departments.

On his blitzkrieg, Jadeja said that his skipper, Dhoni, had tipped him off that Harshal will bowl outside the off-stump and he took his chances. "I was just looking to hit it hard. Mahi bhai told me he would bowl somewhere outside off and luckily I connected."