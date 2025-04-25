Ravindra Jadeja needs 3 wickets to break Dwayne Bravo's all-time record for Chennai Super Kings in IPL Ravindra Jadeja will be in action today for Chennai Super Kings in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The all-rounder has a chance to make it a memorable outing for himself. Here's how

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also be in action today, and he has a chance to make it a memorable evening for himself. Jadeja has been playing for CSK for a long time and has delivered many brilliant spells with the ball.

The left-arm spinner is on the cusp of creating history for the five-time champions in the IPL. He is only three wickets away from becoming the highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL history. Dwayne Bravo is currently the leading wicket-taker for CSK in the cash-rich league with 140 scalps to his name in 113 innings.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has picked up 138 wickets in 167 innings at an average of 28.21 and an economy rate of 7.60 with three four-wicket and one five-wicket hauls. If he managed to pick three more wickets in the game against or even in the next clash, the left-arm spinner will go past Bravo to hold the record for the player with the most wickets for CSK. Interestingly, Ravichandran Ashwin is also only five wickets away from becoming the third bowler to pick up 100 wickets for CSK in IPL.

Most wickets for CSK in IPL history

Player Wickets Dwayne Bravo 140 Ravindra Jadeja 138 Ravi Ashwin 95 Deepak Chahar 76 Albie Morkel 76

Moreover, Jadeja also needs three wickets to become only the second bowler to pick 150 wickets for CSK in T20 cricket. In this record, his performance in the Champions League T20 for the franchise is also considered. The next best in this aspect is Ashwin with 125 wickets for CSK in the shortest format of the game so far.