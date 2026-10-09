Ravindra Jadeja named as Saurashtra announce squad for Ranji Trophy opener against Chhattisgarh

New Delhi:

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to feature for Saurashtra in their opening fixture of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy against Chhattisgarh at Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium. Ahead of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, the domestic campaign will offer the all-rounder an opportunity to prepare and get into the red-ball zone.

He recently featured in India’s 2-1 ODI series win over the West Indies. He played two matches in that series, claiming two wickets without getting a chance to bat. Now, his appearance in the first-class competition will provide valuable match time ahead of India’s two-Test tour scheduled for next month.

Notably, India are due to play the opening Test in Wellington from November 19 to 23, with Christchurch hosting the second match from November 27 to December 1.

Jaydev Unadkat to continue as captain

Saurashtra will begin the new season under Jaydev Unadkat, who continues as captain. The left-arm fast bowler enters the competition after a productive spell with Sussex, where he collected 28 wickets across seven matches at an average of 22.21. His performances included figures of 5 for 32 against Hampshire, along with two four-wicket hauls. Chetan Sakariya will provide additional support in the pace department.

The team, which won the Ranji Trophy in 2019-20 and 2022-23 under Unadkat, has retained 14 members of its previous squad. Seamer Neel Pandya and all-rounder Arth Yadav are the two additions as the side seeks a stronger campaign after its early exit last season.

Wicketkeeper Harvik Desai is part of the squad, while the batting unit includes Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani and Jay Gohil. Parth Bhut is expected to carry a substantial spin-bowling responsibility following the departure of Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who will play for Chhattisgarh this season.

The opening encounter will bring the two teams together in Elite Group B, which also features Andhra, Assam, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Punjab and Tripura. Meanwhile, the 92nd edition of the Ranji Trophy begins on October 11. For Saurashtra, the immediate challenge is to make a positive start against Chhattisgarh while building a campaign capable of taking the former champions beyond the group stage.

Saurashtra squad for the Ranji Trophy opener

Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Harvik Desai (wk), Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Jay Gohil, Chetan Sakariya, Ankur Panwar, Sammar Gajjar, Parth Bhut, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Hetvik Kotak, Neel Pandya, Arth Yadav, Tarang Gohel.

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