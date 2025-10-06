Ravindra Jadeja joins Root, Brook, Stokes; behind Travis Head in legendary Test list Raindra Jadeja holds the record for the most Player of the Match awards for India in Test cricket this decade. When it comes to international cricket, he stands joint-second with Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes, among others. Travis Head tops the list.

Ahmedabad :

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja once again produced a stellar performance in the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the bat, the veteran made an unbeaten 104 runs while picking up four wickets in the second innings, as India won the match by an innings and 140 runs.

Courtesy of his terrific all-round performance, Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match. It was his fifth POTM award in the decade, matching the likes of Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes and Prabhat Jayasuriya. Star Australia batter Travis Head tops the list among the most POTM awards this decade, as he has nine to his name.

Most POTM in Test this decade:

Player POTM awards Travis Head 09 Ravindra Jadeja 05 Harry Brook 05 Joe Root 05 Prabhat Jayasuriya 05 Ben Stokes 05

Among Indians, Jadeja tops the list. Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj are joint-second with three POTM wins since 2020.

Most POTM for India in Test this decade:

Player POTM awards Ravindra Jadeja 05 Ravichandran Ashwin 03 Mohammed Siraj 03

Jadeja happy with his batting role

Jadeja was also happy with his batting performance. The 36-year-old noted that previously, he used to get to bat lower down the order but nowadays he has a fixed role at six, which allows him to pace the innings well and not play rash shots. He further added that he enjoys his role as an all-rounder on red-soil pitches.

“I had been batting at number 8 and 9 a few years ago but now I got my place at 6. I have time to prepare myself and I can pace my innings. I don't need to hurry, I don't need to rush unnecessarily. I can go out there, take my time and just pace my innings. I always love playing on red soil pitches. It's fun because as a spinner you get more turn and bounce. So, always as a spinner you want that,” Jadeja said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, the second and final Test against West Indies will begin on October 10 and will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.