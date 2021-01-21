Ravindra Jadeja is out of India-England Test series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Ravindra Jadeja.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is out of the home Test series against England due to his left thumb injury that occured during the third Test in Sydney, reported Indian Express.

India will play four Tests, five T20 Internationals and three ODIs starting February 5. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai while the next two will be in Ahmedabad.

BCCI sources said a decision on Jadeja’s inclusion in the T20Is and ODIs squad will be taken later.

“He is out of Test series and he will take more than six weeks to recover completely. The selectors will take a call later, whether to include him in the team for the shorter formats,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Jadeja will be reporting to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore soon for rehabilitation.

Earlier the player was also not included in the squad for the first two Test matches in Chennai.

