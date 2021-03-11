Ravindra Jadeja hits nets after two months, works on his batting and bowling skills: Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/IMJADEJA Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday hit the nets as he honed his batting as well as bowling skills while recovering from a thumb injury. Jadeja was ruled out of the Indian squad for the Test series against England due to the broken thumb that he sustained during India's third Test against Australia in January.

In Jadeja's absence, Axar Patel made his debut in the longest format of the game in the second Test in Chennai and finished with 27 wickets in the four-Test series.

Jadeja, on his Twitter, shared a short clip where he can be seen working on his batting and bowling. "Feeling good. holding bat n ball after two months #gettingready #focusonyourself," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Jadeja had also shared a clip of him running on the field. "Back on the field #firstday #postsurgery," Jadeja had tweeted along with the video.

Meanwhile, India is gearing up for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, scheduled to start with the first game on Friday at the newly renamed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After cinching the recently-concluded Test series 3-1 and booking a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Virat Kohli's men will be high on confidence for the limited-overs leg against England.

The T20I series will be the first of India's preparatory series this year leading up to the World T20 that will be held in India in October-November.