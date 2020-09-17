IPl 2020: CSK gifts a sword in golden seath to Ravindra Jadeja for his contribution in IPL

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL File photo of Ravindra Jadeja

With above 260-odd international games experience, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been a key part of the Indian team since his debut in 2009. Amassing more than 4000 runs while picking 439 international wickets in all formats, the 31-year-old Saurashtra star has proved his credential in all facet of the game.

With the IPL 2020 action just hours away, it’s also important not to forget how the flamboyant Chennai Super Kings cricketer has been a consistent performer in the cash-rich league since its inception. The inaugural IPL winner, with Rajasthan Royals in 2008, is now just 73 runs short of 2000 runs in the marquee T20 tournament while accumulating 108 wickets to be 10th highest wicket-taker.

Once the left-hander crosses the 2000 run mark in IPL 2020, he will become the only all-rounder to have 2000 runs and 100-plus wickets in IPL.

Acknowledging his efforts in the tournament, CSK honoured Jadeja with a sword with an extravagant-looking golden seath on it. The cricketer, who is currently in IPL’s bio-secure bubble in the UAE with the entire CSK squad, took to Twitter to flaunt the award.

Thank you to the @chennaiipl team for bestowing me with this award. Playing for this amazing franchise is an honor and an opportunity I cherish. Looking forward to the season.💛🙏 pic.twitter.com/qE5T36eE48 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 17, 2020

Jadeja shared a video of the sword, at the bottom on which it was engraved: “Ravindra Jadeja ‘The Rajput Boy, only Indian player to get 100+ wickets and 1900+ runs in IPL. Most wickets by any left-arm spinner in IPL: 108 wickets.

Jadeja wrote on Twitter while sharing the video: Thank you to the @chennaiipl team for bestowing me with this award. Playing for this amazing franchise is an honour and an opportunity I cherish. Looking forward to the season.

Gifting a sword to Jadeja makes perfect sense as the cricketer has been famous for his customary 'sword-wielding' celebration after reaching a milestone or picking a wicket during a match.

The gesture could turn beneficial for the franchise as the explosive batsman is certain to feature in the IPL 2020 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indian, who defeated CSK to clinch the title last year.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage