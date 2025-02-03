Ravindra Jadeja eyes Anderson's all-time record, on cusp to join elite list of players during England series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the cusp of registering a couple of major records when he steps onto the field for the ODI series against England. Jadeja is part of the 15-member squad named by the Indian Board last month for the Champions Trophy as well as for the three-match ODI series against England.

India and England will be facing each other in a three-match ODI series from February 6 onwards in their last dress rehearsal for the Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue recently clinched the five-match ODI series 4-1 and are now looking to make it a double in the 50-over format.

Ravindra Jadeja is closing in on a few milestones and would be looking to complete them if he gets to play. Jadeja is only two wickets away from breaking James Anderson's all-time record for most wickets between India and England in ODIs. He currently has 39 wickets to his name and trails the former English icon by one scalp.

Most wickets in India vs England ODI series:

1 - James Anderson: 40 wickets in 31 matches

2 - Ravindra Jadeja: 39 wickets in 26 matches

3 - Andrew Flintoff: 37 wickets in 30 matches

4 - Harbhajan Singh: 36 wickets in 23 matches

5 - Javagal Srinath: 35 wickets in 21 matches

Jadeja is on the cusp of joining an elite list of Indian players. The all-rounder is three wickets away from his 600th wicket in international cricket. He will become just the fifth Indian player to reach the milestone after Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Kapil Dev.

Most international wickets for India:

1 - Anil Kumble: 953 wickets in 401 matches

2 - Ravichandran Ashwin: 765 wickets in 287 matches

3 - Harbhajan Singh: 707 wickets in 365 matches

4 - Kapil Dev: 687 wickets in 356 matches

5 - Ravindra Jadeja: 597 wickets in 351 matches

The India vs England ODI series will kick off on February 6 in Nagpur. The second and third games will take place on February 9 and 12 in Cuttack and Ahmedabad.