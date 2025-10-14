Ravindra Jadeja equals Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah after bagging Player of Series award for Windies win Ravindra Jadeja was given the Player of the Series Award for scoring 104 runs in the only inning he batted and for taking eight wickets in India's 2-0 win over the West Indies. Jadeja has equaled Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli on a major record list.

India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued showing his value in the Test format as he was named the Player of the Series in India's 2-0 sweep over the West Indies at home. Jadeja scored a strong century and took crucial wickets across the two matches.

Jadeja made an unbeaten 104 from 176 balls in the only innings that India batted in the first Test in Ahmedabad and scalped eight wickets across the four innings to double his impact as a key all-rounder for India in home conditions.

The 36-year-old was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings of the Ahmedabad Test as he took 4/54 in the 13 overs he sent down. Jadeja played a key role in bowling the Windies out for just 146 in India's innings and 40-run victory.

He proved his mettle in Delhi too when he picked three wickets in the first innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium surface that was slow and low turner. For his all-round contribution, the Saurashtra star was adjudged the Player of the Series.

This was the third time that Jadeja won the Series award, joining the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah on the list for most such honours for India. Jadeja is now level with Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ishant Sharma and Sourav Ganguly for three such awards.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin leads the tally with 11 Player of the Series awards, followed by Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar on joint second with five such awards. Harbhajan Singh, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid won four Player of the Series awards.

Indians with most Player of the Series Awards in Tests: