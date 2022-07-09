Ravindra Jadeja deletes CSK posts from Instagram, fans react as the rumoured rift intensifies

Image Source : IPL Jadeja after taking a wicket for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja and his rumoured rift with Chennai Super Kings has intensified after the former CSK captain deleted all the Instagram posts of CSK from the year 2021 and 2022.

The star all-rounder who played with the franchise for many years and was retained for Rs 16 crore in the 15th edition o IPL. From being criticized for his captaincy and poor performance with the bat to stepping down as the skipper, Jadeja was in the news for the wrong reasons in IPL 2022.

In the recently concluded 5th Test between India and England, Jadeja registered his maiden overseas century and became the fourth Indian cricketer to score a ton at Edgbaston.

After his brilliant performance, when he was asked about the IPL controversy, he said that the cricket league was not on his mind during the Test.

“What happened, happened. IPL was not on my mind. Whenever you are playing for India, your entire focus needs to be on the Indian team. It was the same for me, there is no better satisfaction than performing well for India. I can really take some confidence in myself as a player from this, to score a 100 in England, especially in swinging conditions, so yeah it feels really good,” Jadeja had said.

Earlier, there were reports of Jadeja being unfollowed by the team's Instagram handle and of him unfollowing CSK on the social media platform as well.

Jadeja played 10 matches and made 116 runs with a high score of 26 and an average of 19.33. When it comes to bowling, he took five wickets and gave 248 runs in 198 deliveries that he bowled.

The news of the possible ongoing rift reaching new heights spread among fans like wildfire. It has led to different speculations and also raised the question of whether Jadeja will continue to play for the Yellow army or not.