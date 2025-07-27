Ravindra Jadeja creates history, becomes first Indian with rare double in England during Manchester Test Ravindra Jadeja continued his strong run in the ongoing Test series against England and has now created history in the second innings of the fourth Test in Manchester. Jadeja has become the first Indian to have achieved a rare double away from home in Test cricket.

New Delhi:

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has etched his name into the history books during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. Jadeja has been in fine form in the series with four fifties in the first three Tests. He played another fine hand in the second innings of the fourth Test, having registered a historic record.

Jadeja completed 1000 Test runs in England as he became the first Indian player with 1000 runs and over 30 wickets in an away country. The veteran all-rounder has become only the third player to have achieved this rare double in an away country, joining the likes of Wilfred Rhodes and Garry Sobers.

Along with 1000-plus runs, Jadeja has also taken 34 wickets in England. Notably, former England all-rounder Rhodes had hit 1032 runs in Australia and had taken 42 wickets in the country. Meanwhile, former West Indies legend Sobers had scored 1820 runs in England and had taken 62 wickets there.

India fight back for a draw in Manchester

Meanwhile, India have forged a strong fightback in the Manchester Test. From being 0/2 in the second innings with a trail of 311, the visitors put up a valiant effort with the bat, well led by Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. Gill slammed 103, becoming the first Indian to hit a hundred in a Test in Manchester since Sachin Tendulkar did it in 1990.

Gill and Rahul put up 188 for the third wicket as they kept the visitors alive before the two were dismissed in the first session on Day 5, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar then coming to carry the things ahead.

Gill equals Bradman, Gavaskar's record

Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill equalled a major world record. Gill slammed yet another hundred as he equalled the world record jointly held by the likes of Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar. Gill has now smashed his fourth century of the series, which is the joint most by any captain in a single Test series. In his first assignment as skipper, Gill finds himself on level with Bradman and Gavaskar.