Ravindra Jadeja becomes first Indian to scale special all-round feat as CSK play nail-biter against RR

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja took 2 wickets in CSK's game against RR.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja achieved a special milestone in T20 cricket as the Southpaw starred in CSK's nail-biter game against Rajasthan Royals. Jadeja is a go-to bowler and a power hitter for Chennai and he was once again on mark with the ball when he took two wickets in the first innings. Jadeja has now scaled a special all-round feat.

The 34-year-old CSK all-rounder has become the first Indian player to score 2000 in IPL and take 200 wickets in T20 cricket. Before the match, Jadeja already had over 2500 runs in IPL but he had 198 wickets in the T20 format overall. He took the wickets of a well-set Devdutt Padikkal before sending RR captain Sanju Samson on duck to reach the milestone.

Image Source : APRavindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande

Meanwhile, Jadeja is the 9th Indian to have taken 200 wickets in the T20 format. Apart from having 2531 runs in IPL, the all-rounder has 138 wickets in the Indian cash-rich league. Jadeja has scored 2 fifties in IPL and his best score is 62. The left-arm spinner has also taken 138 wickets in the Indian tournament at an economy of 7.58.

Talking about Jadeja's T20 numbers, the all-rounder has scored 3198 runs from 296 matches at an average of 25.58 and a Strike Rate of 128.48. He has also scored 2 fifties in the format. Jadeja has scalped 200 wickets at an economy of 7.54 and gas one 5-wicket haul and three 4-wicket hauls.

Despite Jadeja and MS Dhoni's efforts to chase down RR's 176-run target, CSK fell short by 3 runs. Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in a high-voltage match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday. In the match played at CSK's home ground, MA Chidambaram stadium, RR beat the MS Dhoni-led team by 3 runs. The match was an absolute nail-biter as it went down the wire.

Coming to bat first after losing the toss, Sanju Samson-led team registered 175/8 in 20 overs. In response, Team CSK managed to chase 172 runs at a loss of 6 wickets.

Latest Cricket News