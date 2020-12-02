Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya can be huge assets to this team in long run: Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

BCCI president and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly was full of praise for Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya for their breathtaking and unbeaten 150-run stand in the third and final ODI of the series against Australia on Wednesday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Virat Kohli valiantly revived India after the dismiaal of the two openers but India slowly lost the plot having opted to bat first on the high-scoing pitch to stand with 152 for five in 32 overs. Hardik and Jadeja then combined to slowly build the innings and carried the team to a total of 302 runs for the loss of five wickets. The partnership played a huge role in India's consolation win in Canberra.

Ganguly is also hopeful of a turnaround in India's fate over the cousre of their long summer Down Under.

"Good win for india inspite of series loss..hopefully it will turn things around as it's a long tour ..jadeja and Pandiya can be huge assets to this team in the long run ..plays at difficult positions ..@bcci @JayShah @ThakurArunS"

Captain Kohli too had praised the manner in which Jadeja and Hardik launched India's comeback tale with a record partnership.

"I would have liked to go on for a bit longer, but we had a great partnership between Hardik and Jadeja. It was exactly what the team needed to get that boost, even though we've lost the series. We played with heart and desire, and that's what you need to do in Australia," he said in the post-match presentation.