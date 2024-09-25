Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
  5. Ravindra Jadeja achieves career-best rating on ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders

ICC Rankings: India's trio of Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Akash Deep were the big gainers in the latest Test rankings as far as the bowlers and all-rounders were concerned. Jadeja scored 86 with the bat and took five wickets while Ashwin was the player of the match with a century and a fifer.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2024 15:05 IST
Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Akash Deep were big gainers
Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Akash Deep were big gainers as far as India's bowling and all-rounders rankings were concerned after the first Test against Bangladesh

India's premier Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up from where he left off in the format as he achieved his career-best rating just after playing one game against Bangladesh in the two-match series. Jadeja, who scored an 86 with the bat in the first innings in Chennai and took a total of five wickets across two innings, reached 475 rating points, his best ever as he stayed at the top of the pile for all-rounders. R Ashwin too retained his second spot with 370 rating points.

Ashwin had an extraordinary outing at his home ground, scoring a century and then walking away with figures of 6/88 in the second innings. But the difference in rating points between him and Jadeja was too large. Another Indian bowling all-rounder marked his territory in Chennai, Akash Deep.

While Akash got to 88th rank for the bowlers, he broke into the top 100 for Test all-rounders as well, being currently at joint 92nd position. Akash impressed with his lines and lengths and especially the inward movement he got against the left-handers and will be keen to rise on both lists.

Ashwin stayed at the top as far as the bowlers were concerned with 871 rating points. Jasprit Bumrah retained his second spot while Jadeja jumped up by a place to sixth to leapfrog Nathan Lyon, who is now in seventh position. Since both of them didn't play, Axar Patel dropped two places to 37 while Kuldeep Yadav found himself one spot down to 16th. The best bowlers for Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud gained five places to joint-44th position while Taskin Ahmed also gained eight places.

Prabath Jayasuriya and William O'Rourke, the two best bowlers from the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test have gained five and 10 places each. Ajay Patel, who registered a six-fer also rose 10 places to 25th. Since all four teams Sri Lanka, New Zealand, India and Bangladesh will be in action once again this week, there will be a bit more activity on the rankings.

