Tim Paine 'played perfect host by missing stumping chance': Ashwin takes another sarcastic jibe at Aus captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/YOUTUBE Ravichandran Ashwin took another cheeky dig at Tim Paine on his official YouTube channel.

Ravichandran Ashwin continued with his sarcastic jibes at Australian captain Tim Paine on Saturday, after India defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series. Paine and Ashwin were involved in a war of words on the final day of the Sydney Test earlier this month.

“Can’t wait for you to come to Gabba,” Paine had told Ashwin, and the Indian cricketer replied, ""Just like we want to get you to India that will be your last series."

However, Paine had to eat a humble pie as India defied all odds to beat Australia at Gabba, ending the side's 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue in the longest format of the game. The victory at Gabba was also India's first Test win in the stadium.

Ashwin, on his official YouTube channel, took another cheeky dig at Paine.

“Tim Paine missed the stumping but I started liking him,” Ashwin said. “He invited us, played the perfect hosts by missing the stumping chance and awarded us the series as well.

“Can’t say he helped us win 2-1 but yeah, on a sarcastic note, he did.”

Paine had to issue an apology over his abusive confrontation with Ashwin after the end of third Test. Ashwin further said the hype of Gabba being a 'fortress' for Australia worked in India's favour.

"I thought Gabba must be really their fortress or something given the way they were hyping. It was 1000 wickets experience versus our 13 wickets experience," said Ashwin.

"In hindsight, it worked out in our favour, I guess. Fresh bowlers on the park. This is the first time that 20 players have been used to win an overseas series," he added.

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

Earlier, Ashwin had also tagged Tim Paine in a tweet thanking Australia for hosting the Indian team. "Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus," he wrote after the series win.