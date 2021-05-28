Ashwin suggests unique rule change: Let's add 'free ball' when batsmen leave non-striker's end

Image Source : IPLT20.COM R Ashwin

India off-spinner R Ashwin had a peculiar reply under his sleeve when cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar asked fans for suggestions about rule changes in the sport for a better 'viewing experience'.

"Hi guys, tell me what you think about some aspects of the game mentioned in this column that have me peeved a little bit. Also, let me know what rule changes you would make to better your viewing experience. Will retweet the interesting ones," Manjrekar tweeted.

Ashwin, who had taken the internet by storm for Mankading Jos Buttler in the 2019 edition of the IPL, responded by saying that 10 runs should be deducted from the bowler's figures and team's total every time a batter leaves the non-striker's end early. The Delhi Capitals tweaker also called for a free ball in favour of the bowler.

"Come on @sanjaymanjrekar, free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans.

"Let’s add a free ball for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non-striker's end early, a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs off the bowler's analysis and total," Ashwin tweeted.

"Remember: “you are supposed to leave the crease only after the ball leaves the hand," reiterated Ashwin.

Ashwin's Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting earlier had a contrasting view on Mankading. Last year, the ex-Aussie skipper had said that Mankading goes against the 'ethics' of the game and he will have a stern conversation with Ashwin over the mode of the dismissal.

However, Ponting later said that he found logic in the off-spinner’s thoughts. “He (Ashwin) made me get on a podcast with him when I first arrived here to have a good open chat about it,” Ponting told ‘Cricket.com.au’.

“I think we’re both on the same page. He feels he did everything in the rules and laws of the game and he’s absolutely right,” Ponting said.

Ashwin put forward a scenario where the batting team needed two runs to win and the non-striker batsman had already rushed halfway down the wicket. “He’s saying, ‘What if it’s the last ball of the IPL, what if I’m bowling and the batting team needs two runs to win and the non-striker is charging halfway down the wicket?"