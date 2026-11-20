The Indian team kicked off the first Test of the ongoing series against New Zealand. The two sides met at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from November 19th, and the game saw India come in to bowl first after winning the toss, and the side conceded 243 runs on day 1 of the clash.

With the Indian team’s subpar bowling performance, many experts came forward and questioned the side’s tactics and squad selection as the duo of Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips scored a century each and propelled New Zealand to a fighting total.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and slammed the side’s management for their squad selection in the game.

"You picked Gurnoor Brar suddenly for the Tests, yet he is also warming the bench. For that, he can also play SMAT like Kuldeep Yadav. How many backup seamers are needed when Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy are also there and not playing? If you want so many backup seamers, take 10 seamers and even take Kapil Dev,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

R Ashwin questioned Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion from the Test

Furthermore, Ashwin questioned the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from the squad. It is worth noting that Siraj had been a key part of India’s Test squad for the last few series bu did not play the first Test against New Zealand. He opined that even if Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishan go on to take five wickets in the game, it would still not justify Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion from the playing XI.

Siraj was influential for India as they took on England in the Test series and was included in the recent Test series against Sri Lanka as well but surprisingly did not play the first NZ Test.

"I couldn't fathom this move. Did Siraj bowl slowly or not bowl well in the nets? Even if that's the argument, the decision can't be made based on that. Because Siraj has played 50-odd Tests and performed for India. Even now, Kamboj and Prasidh might take five-wicket hauls in this match. But it still doesn't make this thing right," said Ashwin.

Also Read:

Henry Nicholls-Glenn Phillips join elite list with stellar partnership against India in the first Test