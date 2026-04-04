Ravichandran Ashwin slams CSK after defeat to Punjab in IPL 2026, says 'it was painful to watch'

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings have suffered six straight home games in the IPL. Last year, they lost five on the trot and the 2026 season began with a crushing defeat to Punjab Kings. With that, it’s safe to say that the fortress at Chepauk appears to have crumbled as CSK are now slumped to the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table.

Against PBKS, they posted a formidable first-innings total of 209 runs, fueled by Ayush Mhatre’s 73 and cameos from Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan. However, the bowling unit once again disappointed. Punjab overhauled the target with ease, led by an aggressive opening salvo from Priyansh Arya. After he departed, captain Shreyas Iyer took over the command, scoring a half-century to seal the win.

Meanwhile, the visible decline in CSK’s competitive spirit drew a sharp and emotional critique from former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Observing the collapse from the commentary box, Ashwin noted a significant shift in the squad's demeanour as the game progressed.

“No offence — I don’t blame any player. But from the outside, it’s hard to watch at times. You know what kind of team this used to be once? Watching the match today from the stadium, from the commentary box, for the first time with a straight view — I felt it," Ashwin said.

"People can say whatever they want, I don’t care. You can judge me, abuse however you like, it doesn’t matter. For me, Chennai is a matter of pride. Think whatever you want, it doesn’t bother me. But when I watched this team today, by the 15th over, everyone’s shoulders had dropped. It was painful to watch. Really painful. With inexperienced players, you can see it in their body language — the atmosphere becomes clear. It was genuinely disappointing,” he added.

‘Bring that culture back’ - Ashwin’s message to CSK

Statistically, the situation is dire for the yellow army. After finishing at the bottom of the table in 2025, they suffered back-to-back defeats to kickof the this season. They currently hold a league-low net run rate of -2.562. In the meantime, Ashwin also addressed that the team missed the leader MS Dhoni against Punjab as there wasn’t proper guidance for the bowlers.

"Bring that culture back. I still believe this team can make the top four. I’m confident — they just need to get things right. One small regret today — MS Dhoni wasn’t at the ground. If he was there, players like these would benefit. His presence in the dressing room changes the vibe completely," Ashwin said.

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