Ravichandran Ashwin set to play in ILT20 and BBL after IPL retirement: Report

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is set to feature in the upcoming editions of the International League T20 and the Big Bash League. He announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month to explore opportunities in T20 leagues. He was in a dilemma earlier to choose between the two leagues as their dates are clashing this time around.

However, the cricketer is likely to sign with teams in both leagues. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Ashwin has already registered for the ILT20 auction and is in demand in the BBL as well with four teams expressing interest in him. He has had offers from the Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Ricky Ponting's Hobart Hurricanes, and Tim Paine's Adelaide Strikers and looks set to play for one of the teams.

But with both ILT20 and BBL dates clashing, Ashwin's appearances in the tournaments are likely to be limited. For the unversed, ILT20 will be played from December 2 to January 4, while the BBL is scheduled to take place from December 14 to January 25.

Ashwin likely to start with ILT20

As of now, Ashwin is likely to start with ILT20 if he gets picked in the auction that is slated to take place on October 1. He will then fly to Australia for limited matches, even as the BBL is scheduled to run until January 25. "I have registered for the auction. Hopefully, one of the six franchises will be interested in bidding for me," Ashwin said while confirming his enrollment for the auction of ILT20.

As far as other T20 leagues are concerned, Ashwin might reportedly feature in either Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA or The Hundred in the UK.

