Ravichandran Ashwin set to get a street named after him in Chennai Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to get a street named after him in Chennai according to several reports. The Carrom Ball Event and Marketing Company Private Limited had requested for the name change.

Former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to get a street named after him in Chennai. According to the Times of India, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have made the decision to rename Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in West Mambalam.

The report also stated that Carrom Ball Event and Marketing Company Private Limited, which is owned by Ashwin, submitted the proposal. They had asked either Arya Gowda Road in the locality or Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street to be renamed.

Notably, several cricketers have had a road named after them in the past. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has three roads named after him in Wellington, Thanjavur and Kasargod. Kapil Dev also has one in Wellington, while there is a street named after Greg Chappell in Queensland.

It is interesting to note that Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024 and will now be representing Chennai Super Kings. It is interesting to note that Ashwin represented CSK from 2009 to 2015 before parting ways with the side.

Most recently, he was a part of Rajasthan Royals as well. He represented the side from 2022 to 2024, even playing the summit clash in his first season with the team. Furthermore, with a move back to CSK, Ashwin will hope to take the fans on a nostalgia trip and lead CSK to their sixth IPL title.

It is interesting to note that the five-time champions kick off their IPL 2025 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Both sides will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23 in the 3rd game of the tournament.

The previous season for CSK was quite the forgettable one; the side failed to reach the playoff stages of the IPL in 2024, finishing in fifth place in the standings, losing their crucial game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which could have secured qualification.