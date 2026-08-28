Ravichandran Ashwin questions team India's approach after draw against Sri Lanka in Colombo

New Delhi:

The Indian team failed to register a victory as they took on Sri Lanka in the second Test of the series. After a win in the first Test of the series, India hoped for another good showing in the second Test, but Sri Lanka’s resilience on the fifth day saw the game end in a draw as India won the series 1-0.

It is worth noting that day 5 of the clash saw Sri Lanka put forth a brilliant performance with the bat. Sonal Dinusha went on to score his century, and the hosts batted throughout the day and went on to score 429 runs in the second innings as the game was drawn.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and questioned the approach that the Indian team adopted and talked about how they looked like giving up.

"I know, I understand, there was threat by the weather a bit. But somewhere I get this feeling that the mentality was like, 'Chalo game khatam karo hum nikal jayenge' (Let's get this game over quick, they will be out and then we will go). Enforcing follow-on is a bit out of trend. Once you bowl 25 overs, your effectiveness will not be that much, a bowler is not a machine, even they get tired," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin opened up on India’s body language

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how it was clear from the Indian team’s body language on the final day that they were not in it to win the game and how, despite the threat of rain, the visitors looked confident that Sri Lanka would be bowled out.

"I accept that when there is threat of rain you have to take such a decision, but I have a feeling that a conversation might have happened and you could see from the body language that they thought Sri Lanka will be bowled out. Even batting for one, or one and a half sessions with a good run rate, bringing them back into the field could have made a difference," Ashwin added.

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