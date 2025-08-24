Ravichandran Ashwin questions inclusion of Bronco test for India players ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and questioned the inclusion of the rugby-centric Bronco test that has been included to maintain player's fitnesses ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to kick off on September 9, with the marquee event right around the corner. The Indian team is hard at work in preparation for the tournament, and ahead of the competition, the introduction of the Bronco Test was announced.

A rugby-centric test that involves the players running in drills, which would help maintain fitness levels. Speaking of the same, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and questioned the inclusion of the test.

“I just want to raise some questions. As a player, the problem is one of continuity. I would really like some continuity. It is important to give that. Whenever a new trainer comes in, he should work with the outgoing trainer for six months to one year to give the handover,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“There is no need to change something that is working. If something is working, then it needs to be discussed and then changed,” he added.

Ashwin also pointed out the added risk of injuries

Furthermore, R Ashwin talked about how a change of routine could also add to the injury list. He also revealed that between 2017 and 2019, he was searching for a routine of his own.

“When the trainers change, the testing mechanism changes. The trainer changes, the training schemes change. When this happens, players go through a lot of difficulty. As a player, if you keep changing training schemes, it is virtually very difficult for the players. In many cases, it could also lead to injuries,” Ashwin said.

“From 2017 to 2019, I was searching for my training scheme. I have endured this. Soham Desai knows all about this," he added.

