Ravichandran Ashwin needs only 14 wickets to create all-time record in WTC history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is an automatic selection whenever India plays Tests at home thanks to his impeccable record. He has played 60 out of 100 Tests he has played in his career accounting for 363 out of 516 wickets picked in the format. Since the World Test Championship (WTC) began, Ashwin has played every Test match in India and the appearances away have been sporadic due to conditions.

But his record has been so brilliant at home that the off-spinner is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of WTC, only behind Australia's Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins. Ashwin has so far picked 174 wickets in 35 Tests (67 innings) at an average of 20.43 which is the best among bowlers who have bowled more than 800 overs.

Australia Test skipper Cummins has picked only one wicket more than him while Lyon is on top with 187 wickets to his name. Ashwin needs 14 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in the history of WTC and given his record at home, it is very much possible that he would do it in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Most wickets in WTC history

Players Wickets Nathan Lyon 187 Pat Cummins 175 Ravi Ashwin 174 Mitchell Starc 147 Stuart Broad 134

At the same time, he also has a chance to become the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing WTC cycle and needs only 10 wickets to do so. Currently, the 37-year-old is at the sixth position with 42 wickets in eight Test matches played in this cycle while Josh Hazlewood is on top with 51 scalps in 11 Test matches.

Moreover, Ashwin is also on the cusp of going past Anil Kumble in the list of players to pick the most wickets at home in international cricket. The Chennai-born cricketer has picked up 455 wickets across formats and is only 22 wickets away from surpassing Kumble who picked 476 scalps at home during his illustrious career.

Players to pick most wickets at home in international cricket