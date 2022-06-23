Ashwin joins Team India ahead of warm up game vs Leicestershire

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Ashwin in a team huddle ahead of India's game against Leicestershire.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who missed the flight to England after testing positive for COVID-19 joined the Indian team ahead of day 1 of the team's practice match against Leicestershire. While there was no formal announcement in this regard, the photos shared by BCCI on Twitter confirmed the development.

Earlier, just before Team India boarded the flight to England, Ashwin couldn't make it as he tested positive for COVID-19. Ashwin, who is one of the prominent figures of the Indian red-ball squad isolated himself and did not accompany his teammates for the lone Test match.

India was supposed to play this final Test match when they had visited England last year, but the match was postponed due to the COVID outbreak.

It was mutually agreed between BCCI and the ECB that the remaining Test match will be played when India tour England in 2022 again for the white ball series.

As far as the previous four test matches of the series go, Ravi Ashwin was a part of the Indian squad but never made it to the playing eleven.