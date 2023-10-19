World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan to sit out again? India's Probable XI for IND vs BAN clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ishan Kishan and Ravichandran Ashwin.

World Cup 2023: After registering a hat trick of wins in the ODI World Cup 2023, India take on Eastern neighbours Bangladesh in their fourth outing of the tournament. India and Bangladesh have provided some fierce and intense rivalry in the recent past with the T20 World Cup thriller being the latest one in the World Cup list. The upcoming clash is set to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India and Bangladesh have had different campaigns until now with India being unbeaten in their three games, while Bangladesh have won just one of their three matches. However, there are speculations over whether India will begin the rotation policy in the tournament just yet. Waiting in the wings are Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav. While Ashwin has played one game, both Shami and Suryakumar are gameless in the tournament so far.

However, there seems to be no unforced change in the Indian team for the Bangladesh clash that took on Pakistan on October 14. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has confirmed that the rotation policy will not be adopted just yet, which effectively means the likes of Ashwin, Shami and Suryakumar to stay out until there is a forced call-up. Ishan Kishan, who played in the absence of Shubman Gill is also likely to warm the benches for another game.

Why no Ashwin?

Traditionally, the Pune venue is a batter's paradise. It has seen some high-scoring affairs in the recent past. Also, there seems to be more purchase for the fast bowlers than the spinners as all the top five wicket-takers at the venue are speedsters. Also, going by Mhambrey's words, it is unlikely that Ashwin will have a go.

India's Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh's Probable XI:

Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Latest Cricket News