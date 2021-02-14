IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2: Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh for home record; only behind Kumble

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went past Harbhajan Singh in the list of most Test wickets at home.

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday overtook Harbhajan Singh in the list of most Test wickets on Indian soil. He dismissed England's Ben Stokes to reach the feat.

Ashwin utilized the conditions at Chennai brilliantly as he trapped the English batsmen in his web of spin, taking three wickets for 27 runs by the time of writing this copy.

The Indian off-spinner remains only behind legendary Indian bowler Anil Kumble, who has 350 Test wickets in India.

Here is a list of top-5 wicket-takers in Test cricket in India:

Anil Kumble - 350 wickets RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN - 266 wickets* Harbhajan Singh - 265 wickets Kapil Dev - 219 wickets Ravindra Jadeja - 157 wickets

Earlier, Indian spinners had England reeling on an exploding pitch, reducing them to 39 for four at lunch on Day 2.

India, who resumed the day at 300 for six, could only score 29 runs in the morning session with Rishabh Pant (58 not out of 77 balls) running out of partners.

At the break, England were trailing India by 290 runs and face a herculean task in getting close to India's first innings score of 329 on a dustbowl.