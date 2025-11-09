Ravichandran Ashwin hails South Africa A for stellar chase against strong India A in unofficial Test South Africa A completed a stellar chase against India A as they hunted down 417 in the second unofficial Test with 392 runs required on the final day of the contest. The Proteas A side hunted down the total against a strong Indian A team.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hailed South Africa A for their stunning run chase against a strong Indian A team in the second unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru. South Africa A hunted down a huge 417-run target against the Indian A side that was close to the first-choice Playing XI that India will field in their Test matches against South Africa, which get underway on November 14.

"South Africa ‘A’ led by Jordan Hermann are throwing in some punches on Day 4 of the unofficial Test, chasing 417. He is batting on 90 against Siraj, Prasidh, Kuldeep and Akash Deep. Whatever happens today, Jordan Hermann has made rapid strides in South African cricket circles. He plays for SR Eastern Cape in the SA 20,” wrote Ashwin on his X account.

South Africa A completed a brilliant chase as they hunted down the target against a bowling line-up that featured the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep. They needed 392 to win on the final and had a tall task with the required rate too. But they kept motoring their way and went on to win the clash with three overs left.

Openers Jordan Hermann and Lesego Senokwane laid the platform with a 156-run stand in 43 overs before the former was removed by Prasidh. While Senokwane held one end up, Hermann showed more intent with his runs coming at a strike rate of 73.98.

Despite losing Hermann, the visitors did not drop their scoring rate. Zubayr Hamza played an entertaining 88-ball 77 with nine fours and three sixes, while Test captain Temba Bavuma scored 59 from 101 balls as he treaded with caution.

When the visitors lost Bavuma to go five down, they needed 65 runs from 11.4 overs, but Esterhuizen and van Vuuren combined to not let India A make a comeback. They won the match with three overs to go.