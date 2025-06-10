Ravichandran Ashwin fined for showing dissent during TNPL 2025 clash Ravichandran Ashwin is currently featuring in the ninth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He is leading the Dindigul Dragons and recently had expressed his displeasure over the decision from the on-field umpire.

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu):

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 30% of his match fee for showing dissent against an on-field decision by the umpire during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between Dindigul Dragons and Tiruppur Tamizhans on Sunday (June 8) in Coimbatore. Ashwin was not happy with the umpire Kritika's decision, who adjudged him lbw to left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore despite the ball appearing to have pitched outside the leg-stump.

Ashwin is leading the Dindigul Dragons in the tournament and opened the innings for them in the clash. While attempting a sweep shot off Sai Kishore, the ball hit his pads only for the umpire to raise her finger following a vociferous appeal from the fielding side. He didn't have a review to challenge the decision either, having exhausted both DRS for wide-ball calls earlier.

He was seen walking off in frustration in the end and was also seen hitting the bat on his pads in anger before flinging away his gloves. "There was a hearing conducted by the match referee after the game. Ashwin was fined 10 per cent for showing dissent towards the umpires and 20 per cent for misuse of equipment. He accepted the sanctions," a TNPL official said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Ashwin scored 18 runs, team collapsed to get bowled out for 93

The incident happened in the fifth over of the game and Ashwin's dismissal triggered a massive collapse as the Dindigul Dragons were skittled for just 93 runs in their innings. The captain scored 18 runs off 11 balls with two fours and a six to his name as the Dragons lost nine wickets for just 54 runs. Tiruppur Tamizhans chased down the paltry target of 94 runs with nine wickets and 49 balls in hand.

The Dragons are currently in fifth place in the points table after winning and losing a game each in the ongoing TNPL edition.