Ravichandran Ashwin creates history, becomes first cricketer to register massive record in Test cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin starred with a perfect all-round performance in the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chennai. Ashwin smashed a century in the first innings and then took a five-wicket haul in the second essay. Ashwin has created history with this performance.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: September 22, 2024 11:42 IST
Indian cricket team.
Image Source : AP Indian cricket team.

Ravichandran Ashwin etched his name into the history books as he registered a massive milestone in the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chennai. Ashwin, who scored a scintillating century in the first innings, backed himself with a superb all-round performance in the second innings.

After scoring 113 in the first innings, Ashwin took a six-wicket haul in the second to set up the platform for India's big 280-run win. En route to his heroics, the 38-year-old has created history. 

This was the fourth time that Ashwin has hit a century and taken a five-wicket haul in the same Test match, making him second to Ian Botham on this list. On five occasions, Botham hit a ton and took a fifer in the same Test.

Notably, Ashwin has become the first cricketer to have done this thing at the same venue twice. The wily spin-bowling all-rounder had scored a century and taken a fifer in a Test against England in 2021 at Chepauk. 

Players with a century and a fifer in same Test:

Ian Botham- 5 times

R Ashwin - 4 times

G Sobers/ Mushtaq Mohammad/ J Kallis/ Shakib Al Hasan/ R Jadeja - 2 times

