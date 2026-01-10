Ravichandran Ashwin gives his take on England's performance after Ashes 2025-26 series loss Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and talked about Brendon McCullum's tactics after England lost the Ashes 2025-26 series. He gave his take on the matter after the Bazball philosophy came under heavy scrutiny.

New Delhi:

The Ashes 2025-26 ended on a disappointing note for England. Taking on Australia across five Test matches, the Ben Stokes-led England was only able to win one Test match and ended up losing the remaining four as Australia comfortably retained the Ashes and put in a brilliant performance.

With England losing the series 4-1, the Bazball philosophy of the side and the tactics of head coach Brendon McCullum have come under the radar. With many asking for a change in tactics, and the side playing more traditionally, McCullum was quick to show faith in his beliefs and tactics when questioned upon the same.

Reflecting on the matter, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and came to McCullum’s defence, and opined that the tactics do not need to change.

"I wonder what is next for England. If we do a man to man marking, as it’s done in football, when England got into the shores they would have told themselves as Stuart Broad did too. This is probably a very good England side against not probably one of the best Australian sides. They didn’t have their main seamers. Michael Neser was tipped to play only in one ground. But Neser took plenty of wickets. He got four scalps in the first innings in Sydney, continued to bowl well. The caught and bowled off Joe Root’s bat was fabulous," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin talked about England’s missed opportunities

Furthermore, Ashwin also gave his take on how regretful England would be feeling after not being able to beat an Australian side that is significantly weaker and without some of their best players.

"It was almost a second-string attack. Scott Boland got through all five Tests and he’s never done it in the past. England would really say it's an opportunity welost here and definitely missed our chances. Brendon McCullum said our methods weren’t wrong but only to refine it. He feels they needs a tweak here and there. I don’t think he thinks the methods need a change," he added.