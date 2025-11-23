Ravichandran Ashwin blasts England's batting unit for 'reckless' batting in Ashes opener in Perth Ravichandran Ashwin criticised England’s reckless batting after their dramatic collapse on Day 2, questioning their shot selection and lack of responsibility. He said Australia, even without key bowlers, punished England’s approach as Travis Head led a comfortable chase.

Perth:

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has delivered a sharp critique of England’s batting approach after their dramatic collapse on Day 2 of the ongoing Test. England appeared well-placed heading into lunch with a lead exceeding 100 and nine wickets still intact, but a stunning slide from 65 for 1 to 164 all out left them in a fragile position. The aggressive “Bazball” philosophy, once again, came under scrutiny after the side struggled to post competitive totals in both innings.

England had already faltered in the first innings with only 172 on the board, and the second-innings collapse further intensified the debate around their high-risk batting style. Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, questioned the repeated use of reckless strokeplay despite clear signs that the conditions and match situation demanded greater restraint.

“How reckless will reckless suffice? I am actually thinking, where will the bandwidth of the word ‘reckless’ remain? If you keep putting everything into that bandwidth, how reckless can even reckless get? Because I am saying that, you know, there are many things. I don’t want to take names of players. Even in the Indian team, there will be many next-generation players who, I mean, the fielders are back on the boundary, yet they take the chance, they hit lofted shots,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The former off-spinner criticised the lack of responsibility shown by England’s batters, especially after their bowlers had dragged them back into the contest by securing a first-innings lead. He noted that the batting group failed to provide their bowlers with adequate recovery time or a defendable total.

“As a batting group, how reckless can you be? Because on the first day, you were knocked out for 172, you lost five wickets in the space of 12 or 15 or maybe 20 runs. After that your bowling attack wrestled the initiative back, gave you a 40-run lead. And your first job as a batting unit is to give your bowlers enough rest… The England bowlers, I am sure, would have wanted to put their feet up, and in no time they are back on the park looking to defend 200, which is paltry,” the veteran spinner added.

Ashwin highlights England failure in beating injury-ridden Australia

He also highlighted Australia’s injury-hit attack, pointing out that England failed to capitalise despite the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. “In my view, England, minus Pat Cummins minus Hazlewood have been hammered, and truly hammered… They have been hammered for reckless cricket.”

Australia ultimately chased the target of 205 with ease, thanks largely to Travis Head’s blistering 123 off 83 balls, sealing a convincing victory and intensifying scrutiny on England’s approach.