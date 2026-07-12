Ravichandran Ashwin backs veteran India batter's comeback into the side after T20I series loss to England

New Delhi:

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss in the five-game T20I series against England. After the first T20I of the series was washed out due to rain, England handed the Indian team four straight defeats, clinching the series 4-0 and scripting history as well.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Indian team is yet to win a game, as they lost two matches to Ireland and followed it up with four losses against England. With the losses, several experts also came forward and talked about the various changes that the Men in Blue could make going forward.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about former T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav could make a comeback into the team with the side’s recent performances.

"Where is he going to play? If he shows good form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he can make a comeback, why not? Captaincy is difficult right now. He should make a comeback as a batter. He has two tournaments now. He needs to perform in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then in the IPL. We cannot close the door on anyone. But the way he was removed from the team, I really doubt it,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin opened up on Kuldeep Yadav’s usage as well

Furthermore, Ashwin also talked about how the Indian team has not been using Kuldeep Yadav properly. With India taking on England across three ODIs next, Ashwin opined that the return of Bumrah and Kuldeep would be key for the Men in Blue.

"The big thing is that Kuldeep and Bumrah will come back. I'm waiting to see Bumrah's form and bowling because that is very important for Indian cricket. That is a big boost. Virat and Rohit will play with their experience, but Bumrah and Kuldeep are huge factors. Kuldeep has not been treated very well. I really hope he gets treated very well. Varun Chakaravarthy is not there, so I hope they get to use him as an attacking option,” he said.

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