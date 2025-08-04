Ravichandran Ashwin backs Shubman Gill to improve as test skipper after England series Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and talked about how the Indian team has lacked game awareness in the ongoing five-game series against England, but backed Shubman Gill to improve his captaincy in the upcoming matches.

The Indian team has had a roller coaster of a series against England so far; the hosts won the first and third tests of the series, with India winning the second game, and the fourth game resulting in a draw. Furthermore, with the series hanging in the balance, England is also on the brink of winning the fifth and final test of the series as well.

Throughout the series, there have been several moments that have stood out, and speaking on the same topic, India legend Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and talked about India’s lack of game awareness throughout the series.

Ashwin reflected on how India has not been the sharpest in the series, but over time, Shubman Gill’s decision-making as the India captain is only bound to improve.

"Why India are not ahead in this series and England are, is only because of our lack of game awareness and in many ways our tactical acumen on the field and off it as well. We haven't been the sharpest. I think Shubman Gill is going to get better as a captain and will learn," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin pointed out how India failed to build pressure with the ball

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how Team India failed to build pressure with the ball, which enabled England to make the mammoth run chase easier. He pointed out how building a rhythm while bowling is key, as bowling to take wickets leaks runs.

"Such a big score on this pitch, it is a lot of runs. They find themselves in this hole because bowling to build pressure is a lost art. It's not only for India, many teams are struggling. This is called defensive pressure building. Because of T20, we just look to take wickets. If you only bowl for wickets, you will give many runs,” Ashwin said.

