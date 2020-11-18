'Great to get back to business': Ravi Shastri shares pictures from Team India training session

Image Source : TWITTER/RAVISHASTRIOFC Team India head coach Ravi Shastri shared pictures from training session as the side prepares for the upcoming series against Australia.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday shared pictures from the side's training session as it continues the preparation for the upcoming series against Australia. The Australian cricket board has made special arrangements for the Indian team to train during the quarantine period.

Taking to Twitter, Shastri wrote, "Great to get back to business - with @hardikpandya7 @SDhawan25 @imShard #TeamIndia #AUSvIND."

He posted pictures with the cricketers mentioned in the tweet, as they continue to break sweat ahead a return to national colours.

India's tour to Australia will mark the return of Virat Kohli and co. in the Indian blue for the first time since March. A majority of the squad which traveled to Australia made a return to cricket in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which took place between September-November.

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman KL Rahul also posted videos from their batting sessions on their personal Twitter profiles.

The Indian team is currently serving a 14-day quarantine period in Sydney. The tour will begin on November 27 when India takes on Australia in first of the three-match ODI series. It will be followed by a three-game T20I series, and a four-Test series.

Kohli will return to India after the first Test in Adelaide to attend the birth of his child. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, has been rested for the limited-overs matches and will join the Indian squad ahead of the Test series.