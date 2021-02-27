Saturday, February 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'You thought I'd stay in dry state for 5 days?': Ravi Shastri hilariously reacts to meme after Ahmedabad Test

'You thought I'd stay in dry state for 5 days?': Ravi Shastri hilariously reacts to meme after Ahmedabad Test

India head coach Ravi Shastri hilariously reacted to a meme on him on Twitter, after the third Test against England finished within two days in Ahmedabad.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 27, 2021 11:34 IST
india vs england, ind vs eng, ind vs eng 2021, india vs england 2021, ravi shastri, ravi shastri ind
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

India head coach Ravi Shastri hilariously reacted to a meme on him on Twitter, after the third Test against England finished within two days in Ahmedabad.

India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to funnily react to a meme on him, days after India secured an emphatic 10-wicket victory over England in the Ahmedabad Test.

Renowned columnist and novelist Shobhaa De had shared a meme on Shastri which made light fun of his alcohol-drinking habit. "You thought I'd stay in a dry state for 5 days?" the meme said with a picture of Ravi Shastri.

Related Stories

The Indian head coach funnily replied, "Love the banter ! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times."

India, riding on spinners Axar Patel and R. Ashwin, took a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series to take a step closer to the World Test Championship (WTC) final after beating England by 10 wickets in the Ahmedabad Test.

This was only the second time that a Test match in India had finished inside two days.

The first one happened against Afghanistan in 2018, which was also the first-ever Test for the Afghans. In Test cricket history, this was only the 22nd Test that finished inside two days.

India now need to ensure that they don't lose the fourth and final Test to guarantee a spot in the WTC final, scheduled to be played at Lord's, London, in June.

New Zealand have already the final. Australia are also in the race with India to reach the final.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News