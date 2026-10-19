Ravi Shastri opens up on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management ahead of NZ series

The stage is set for the multi-format series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will take on each other across five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches. With the ODI World Cup approaching, the Indian team will look to give its best performances in hopes of producing a good result on the tour and play some good cricket.

Ahead of the series, many eyes will be on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. If the Indian team is looking to produce positive results in the upcoming tour, Jasprit Bumrah will need to be at the top of his game.

With the series right around the corner, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri took centre stage and talked about how Jasprit Bumrah’s workload should be managed. He opined that the star pacer should not play all three formats for India until the World Cup.

"I don’t think he should play all three formats until the World Cup. He should focus primarily on Test cricket and feature sporadically in ODIs and T20Is. I’d rather preserve him for the two tests in New Zealand, where he’ll be crucial,” Shastri said in the Sony Sports Network.

"The entire tour is important. It will give a clear indication of where Indian cricket is heading. Conditions there could also mirror some of what India might face in South Africa during the World Cup,” he added.

Shastri also reflected on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback

Furthermore, Ravi Shastri talked about the comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the side. It is worth noting that coming on the back of a marvellous IPL season where he won the tournament with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to India’s T20I squad for the NZ series.

"There is no substitute for experience. When you have a bowler of Bhuvneshwar’s quality and experience, it’s a no-brainer. With the form he showed in the IPL and his years with India, he’ll be ideal for New Zealand conditions," said Shastri.

With India set to take on the Black Caps, it could be interesting to see how Bhuvneshwar Kumar fares and if he can replicate his form for the national team as well.

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