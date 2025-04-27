Ravi Shastri makes massive statement on Indian pacer amid IPL 2025 Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri recently came forward and talked about how delighted he has been to see Mohammed Shami perform after coming back from injury in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri recently came forward and heaped praise on star India pacer Mohammed Shami. He opined that he was delighted to see Shami get his mojo back after being injured. It is worth noting that Shami was not included in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad due to injury.

With India all set to take on England in a Test series, Shastri backed Mohammed Shami to make a comeback in the Test series and put in a good showing against England as well.

"I think with Siraj, Jasprit and Mohammed Shami, these three, if they are fully fit, they will give England heaps of problems. It's a quality, top-class pace attack when you get these three fit,” Shastri told the ICC review.

"And what I like about Siraj, I'm glad he was hurt after being put out, not in the side for the Champions Trophy. That's what you want. For him to go back to the drawing board and come back the way he has, there's a spring in his stride, the pace is up there, and he means business game after game,” he added.

Furthermore, the former India cricketer talked about the availability of Jasprit Bumrah. It is worth noting that with Bumrah’s injury problems, the Indian team would look to rest him in some matches to not let him get injured midway through the series.

"I would be very, very careful [with Bumrah]. I would give him two Test matches at a time and then wait for the break. Ideally, make him play four. You'll be tempted to make him play five if he starts off in a great manner, but it's how his body pulls up. He should be given the first opportunity to say, ‘Yes, a little, [I am] feeling the niggle. A break would help.’ Give him that break,” Shastri said.