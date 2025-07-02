Ravi Shastri left baffled, slams team management for benching Jasprit Bumrah in second Test vs England Former India head coach Ravi Shastri slammed the Indian team management for giving a break to Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. He highlighted that the players enjoyed a seven-day break, and it was an important game for Bumrah to play.

Birmingham:

India have opted to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England at Edgbaston as part of their strategy to manage his workload. Ahead of the five-match series, the team management had indicated that Bumrah would feature in only three games, with his participation to be assessed before each Test. He played the series opener at Headingley, where India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, suffered a five-wicket loss.

Despite an eight-day gap between the first and second Tests, the decision to bench Bumrah has baffled former head coach Ravi Shastri. He expressed frustration over the move, calling it ill-timed given India’s recent struggles in the longest format. With back-to-back Test series defeats against New Zealand and Australia, followed by a loss in the first Test against England, Shastri argued that sidelining the team’s premier fast bowler was an avoidable risk.

“You have lost three against New Zealand, three against Australia and the first Test here. You want to get back to winning ways. No ifs and buts, he should have been playing. You have the best fast bowler in the side in the world, and you make him sit out after seven days of rest. It's something very hard to believe,” Shastri told Sky Cricket.

"I think I am a little surprised. This is an important match, they've had a week off. I am a little surprised Bumrah is not playing this game. I think it should be taken out of the player's hand: it should be the captain and coaching staff that should decide who should be in the playing XI,” he explained.

Dropping Sudharsan was harsh: Shastri

Apart from benching Bumrah, India have also made two other changes. Nitish Kumar Reddy replaced Shardul Thakur, while Washington Sundar came in place of Sai Sudharsan. Analysing that, Shatri noted that dropping the Tamil Nadu batter was harsh and highlighted that Kuldeep Yadav wasn’t considered for selection once again.

“I am little surprised Sai Sudharsan is dropped – it's harsh – I thought he played really well in that Test. And Kuldeep Yadav, he has to wait... poor chap,” Shastri said.